Coffee County CHS Softball Hosts One of a Kind Senior Night

Tuesday, April 21st was supposed to be Senior Night for the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team. Before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the remainder of the season, the Lady Raiders were set to honor their 3 seniors before taking on Franklin County. On Tuesday night, Coach Brandon McWhorter organized a Senior Night event for Gracie Pippenger, Sarah West and Ashley Evans and their parents. Coach McWhorter received approval to allow our seniors and their parents on the field to celebrate what would have been senior night.
Coach McWhorter described it as this: “This was not your typical senior night, but we made do with what we could. This group of seniors has so much talent and will now always play the “what-if” game. They have also had so much taken away from them this year. I was very thankful to our administration for allowing us to do this one last thing with them to honor and celebrate this incredible group. This will definitely be a senior night they will never forget.”