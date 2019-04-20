Coffee County CHS Softball Hosts Awards Banquet

The Coffee County CHS softball team held their annual Awards Banquet on Monday night. Celebrating their 2nd straight District 8AAA title, Coach Brandon McWhorter presided over the festivities. District award winners and individual team award winners were announced. The complete list of honorees is:
All-District: Haley Richardson, Katie Rutledge, Sarah West and Keri Munn;
Varsity Defensive MVP’s : Keri Munn and Ashley Evans;
JV Defensive MVP: Eliza Carden;
Varsity Offensive MVP’s : Sarah West and Katie Rutledge;
JV Offensive MVP: Kyla Craig
“Team First” Player of the Year: Lexi Holder;
Lady Raider Award: Haley Miller