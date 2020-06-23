Coffee County CHS Softball Holds Intersquad Scrimmage Prior to Dead Period

The Coffee County Central High School softball team completed their “pre-dead period” part of their summer with a “closed” intersquad scrimmage on Thursday at Terry Floyd Field. Dividing the squad into 2 equal teams, the Lady Raiders were able to get in some game action prior to the 2 week mandatory TSSAA Dead Period break.
“Overall I was pleased” said Lady Raider head coach Brandon McWhorter. “We wanted to get the girls in some game like situations and really see the younger players against live pitching. I was very impressed how quickly many of them adjusted. It also gave the coaches a look at what needs improving going forward like base running and communication between outfield and infield.
Hitting stars for the scrimmage were Riley Phillips who had a triple and a single, Keri Munn who had a pair of hits and 2 RBI and Haidyn Campbell and Justus Turner who each had doubles. In the circle, Munn pitched 4 innings giving up 2 earned runs and striking out 7. Kaitlyn Davis pitched 2 innings allowing only 1 hit and walking none. Campbell pitched 3 innings giving up 2 earned runs and striking out 7. Emily Schuster also tossed 3 innings allowing no runs and 2 hits.
In years past, Coach Brandon McWhorter has worked in at least 1 scrimmage with another high school program, but with current COVID restrictions, that was not feasible. When asked what he has planned for after the Dead Period, Coach McWhorter said: “We will definitely practice, would love to scrimmage but the 50 people max (crowd size restriction) is making it hard.” Should the restrictions lift, Coach McWhorter plans on a scrimmage before the end of summer workouts. Should the restrictions remain in place, he plans on another closed intersquad scrimmage.
Coach McWhorter will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the summer work and his impressions of the scrimmage. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard live each Saturday at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln right here on Thunder Radio.