Coffee County CHS Softball Grabs Road Win at Moore County

The Coffee County CHS softball team traveled to Lynchburg on Wednesday to do battle with Moore County. In a game originally scheduled for Terry Floyd Field, a torrential rainfall on Wednesday afternoon necessitated the change of venue. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders banged out 9 hits in a 6 to 1 win.
After each team plated a run in the 1st inning, Coffee County took the lead for good in the 3rd inning as they pushed a pair of runs across on a Gracie Pippenger single. The Lady Raiders added 2 more runs in the 4th and a single run in the 5th to grab their 2nd win of the year.
Pippenger finished the game with a double, 2 singles and 3 RBI as she was named the Mid Tenn Turf player of the game. Sarah West finished with a double and a single with an RBI. Ashley Evans finished with a double and 2 runs scored. Haidyn Campbell got the start in the circle and got the win as she surrendered 4 hits, 1 unearned run while striking out 1. Emily Schuster pitched 2 innings striking out 2 while Kaitlyn Davis pitched the 7th inning as she struck out 3.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Shelbyville on Thursday night for their first district game of the year. Weather permitting; first pitch is set for 7 PM at Shelbyville Central High School.
Download the broadcast : https://www.podcastgarden.com/login/audio-28/28184/CC031120.mp3