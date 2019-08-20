Coffee County CHS Soccer to Host Scrimmage Playday on Saturday

The Coffee County Lady Raider soccer team will be back at home on Saturday when they host the annual Lady Raider Scrimmage Playday. The playday, to be held at the Raider Soccer Field and Carden-Jarrell Field behind the Raider Academy, will feature 7 varsity teams and 4 JV teams. Matches will begin at 9 AM and will conclude with a pair of 3 PM games.
Both the Lady Raider varsity and JV squads will be in action. The varsity team will compete at 9 AM, 11 AM and 3 PM. The JV team will compete at 10:20 AM, 12:20 PM and 2:20 PM.
The full schedule is as follows: