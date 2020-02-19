Coffee County CHS Soccer to Host Saturday Scrimmage Playday

The Coffee County CHS Red Raider soccer team will host their annual Red Raider Jam scrimmage play day on Saturday. The event will take place behind the Coffee County Raider Academy on the Raider Soccer Field and Carden-Jarrell Field. Ten varsity squads and 6 JV teams will fill out a field that will feature 32 games. The action gets underway at 8 AM with the last game beginning at 4:45 PM.
The Coffee County varsity squad will play games at 8:35 AM and 1:50 PM on the football field plus games at 9:45 and 4:20 on the soccer field. The JV team will open up at 8 AM on the football field before finishing up with 3 games on the soccer field. The JV team will play their last 3 games at 9:10 AM, 10:55 AM and 3 PM.