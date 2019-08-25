Coffee County CHS Soccer Team Completes Tullahoma Tournament with 2 & 1 Record

The Coffee CHS soccer team closed out up play on Saturday in the SMT Tournament in Tullahoma. The Lady Raiders suffered their first loss of the season but split the day’s 2 matches. Coffee County finished the tournament with a 2 and 1 record as their season record stands at 4 and 1 on the season.
Coffee County opened up against Stewarts Creek. The Lady Raiders fell behind early as the Red Hawks jumped ahead 2 nil in the first 9 minutes. Coffee County got their goal in the first half as Reyna Flores found the back of the net. Stewarts Creek added a pair of goals in the 2nd half before the match was ended early due to an injury to Coffee County’s Diana Ramirez.
Coffee County ended the day with a 5 to 0 win over Silverdale Academy. Coffee County peppered the Silverdale keeper with 38 shots in grabbing the clean sheet win.
The Lady Raiders will take off this week before hosting their home opener. The Lady Raiders will open their home season on Tuesday, September 3rd when they welcome Columbia to the Raider Soccer Field. That match will get underway at 7 PM.