Coffee County CHS Soccer Tames Columbia on Tuesday

Hitting the road for the first of 2 away matches this week, the Coffee County CHS soccer team traveled to Columbia to take on the Lady Lions on Tuesday night. In a repeat performance from the first matchup between these 2 teams, the Lady Raiders dominated the 2nd half to power to the win. On Tuesday, Coffee County downed Columbia 6 to 1.
Coffee County got on the board in the 8th minute when Jenna Garretson converted a Reyna Flores pass into a goal to put the Lady Raiders up 1 nil. Ellie Fann made it 2 nil in the 15th minute off an assist from Clarissa Barrera. Columbia notched a goal 10 minutes later but Katie Cotten gave Coffee County a 2 goal lead going into intermission in the 39th minute off an assist from Kyleigh Harner.
In the 2nd half, Coffee County got a pair of goals from Jayda Wright on free kicks. The first came on from 30 yards out in the 49th minute and the final goal came from 25 yards out in the 78th minute. Between those 2 kicks, Reyna Flores scored the other goal for the Lady Raiders in the 60th minute.
Coffee County will travel to Tullahoma on Thursday night for a non-district rivalry match against the Lady Cats. That match will take place at 7 PM at East Middle School.