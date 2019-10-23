Coffee County CHS Soccer Season Ends in Semifinal Loss at Siegel

The Coffee County Lady Raider soccer season came to a close on Tuesday night in the semifinal round of the Region 4AAA Tournament. Taking on District 7AAA champion Siegel on their home pitch, Coffee County neutralized strong scoring attack of the Lady Stars for 50 minutes before falling by a final score of 3 to 0.
Siegel got on the board first in the 14th minute as they converted a penalty kick that was awarded due to a handball in the box on the Lady Raiders. That score by Emily Sanchez was the only tally in the first half as Coffee County trailed 1 nil at intermission. In the second half, Sanchez got free on a run through the weak side of the Lady Raider defensive formation and beat a phenomenal effort from Lady Raider keeper Lucy Riddle to make the score 2 to 0. Kendra Baptiste added the 3rd goal in the 58th minute to put the decision on ice.
Coffee County was out shot 11 to 9 in the match. Maddy Jones led Coffee County in shots with 3. Katie Cotten and Jenna Garretson each added 2 shots. Riddle finished the match with 8 saves. . The Lady Raiders will finish the season with a regular season district title and a final record of 11-5-2.
Download the broadcast at: www.Thunder1320.com/downloads