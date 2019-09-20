Coffee County CHS Soccer Overcomes Adversity and Dumps Tullahoma on Thursday Night

Tullahoma got on the board first when they scored in the 19th minute on a breakaway goal when the Lady Cat forward appeared to be offside. Maddy Jones tied it in the 27th minute when she converted a long through pass off a free kick from Jayda Wright to level the match at 1. The 2 teams battled inside the final 10 minutes totally even before a red card foul on Lady Raider keeper Lucy Riddle was assessed for a slide tackle outside the 18 yard box. Alana Coker came off the bench to play in goal but the Lady Raiders were forced to survive the final 8:30 while being 1 player short.
With the score tied at the end of regulation, a PK shootout was initiated to award the trophy given annually to the winner of the rivalry match. The Lady Raiders hammered home their first 4 penalty shots and back-up goal keeper Madison Rooker stopped a pair of Tullahoma shots, to give Coffee County the win. Jayda Wright, Katie Cotton, Reyna Flores, and Jenna Garretson had the PK goals for the Lady Raiders.
The win moves the Lady Raiders record to 8-1-2 on the season. The Lady Raiders will be back at home on Monday and Tuesday as they welcome Warren County and Shelbyville to the Raider Soccer Field at the Raider Academy. Both games will get underway at 7 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand BOTH nights to bring you the action as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series.
The JV Lady Raiders will take part this week-end in a JV Tournament at Franklin County. Coffee County will take on Walker Valley at 10 AM, Tullahoma at 12:30 and Franklin County at 1:10 PM. All those games will take place at Franklin County High School.