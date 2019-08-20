Coffee County CHS Soccer Opens Season With Shutout Win at Lincoln County

The Coffee CHS soccer team opened their season on the road on Tuesday in a match you heard here on Thunder Radio. New head coach Lee Xixis opened his first campaign as head coach with a district road match against the 3 time defending district champions of Lincoln County. The Lady Raiders controlled the time of possession and Lucy Riddle had a clean sheet in goal as Coffee County won 2 nil.
After peppering the Lincoln County keeper early, the Lady Raiders broke through in the 26th minute when Maddy Jones scored off a pass from Jayda Wright to give Coffee County the 1 nil lead they would take into the half. After only getting 1 shot on frame in the first half, Lincoln County picked up the offensive pressure in the 2nd half as they managed 4 more shots challenging Riddle. The Lady Raiders adjusted to the Lincoln County flow and swung the momentum back in their favor with 18 minutes remaining in the contest. Jenna Garrettson intercepted a Lincoln County throw-in and hit a high arching shot over the Lady Falcon keeper in the 78th minute to seal the outcome.
Coffee County outshot Lincoln County 18 to 5 in the match while winning the time of possession battle. Riddle finished with 5 saves as she played exceptionally well in the box. The Lady Raiders got 3 corner kicks to Lincoln County’s 2.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Thursday when they tangle with Franklin County in another district battle on the road. Opening kick is set for 7 PM at Franklin County High School in Winchester.
Download the broadcast at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/