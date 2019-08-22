Coffee County CHS Soccer Grabs Road Win at Franklin County

The Coffee CHS soccer team visited district rival Franklin County on Thursday night. Coming off an emotional win on Tuesday, the Lady Raiders were looking to put themselves in a good position in the district standings early in the year. A pair of goals in the final 15 minutes lifted the Lady Raiders to a 2 to 1 win.
After a scoreless 1st half, Coffee County got on the board first in the 66th minute when Katie Cotton buried an Anna Amado assist to put the Lady Raiders up 1 nil. 2 minutes later, Franklin County leveled the match on a penalty kick with 12 minutes left in the contest. Cotton got her 2nd goal of the night in the 71st minute as she converted the deflection of a Jenna Garretson free kick for the game winner. The JV team fell 2 to 1 to Franklin County.
The Lady Raiders are back in action this weekend when they travel to Tullahoma to take part in SMT Tournament. Coffee County opens tournament play on Friday when they take on LaVergne at 7:30 PM at Tullahoma’s Johnson Lane Soccer Park.