Coffee County CHS Soccer Fights to Draw with Shelbyville

The Coffee County CHS soccer team hit the road on Thursday as they traveled to Shelbyville. Hoping to move to 4 and 0 in district play, the Lady Raiders battled a dangerous Eaglette team on their home pitch. After an 80 minute, back and forth physical battle; Coffee County and Shelbyville settled for a 3 to 3 draw.
Shelbyville got on the board first with a goal in the 12th minute. The Lady Raiders leveled the match with a Katie Cotten goal in the 23rd minute with an assist from Reyna Flores. Kyleigh Harner gave Coffee County a lead 2 minutes later after an assist from Marley Perry. Shelbyville knotted the score at 2 in 32nd minute to send the match to the half tied at 2. In the 2nd half, Jayda Wright scored on a free kick in the 60th minute to put Coffee County up 3 to 2. The Eaglettes scored in the 69th minute to secure the draw.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Tuesday night when they welcome conference rival Lincoln County. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening kick is set for 6:30 PM. Coach Lee Xixis will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the game and the season thus far. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday morning at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live exclusively on Thunder Radio.