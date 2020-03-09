Coffee County CHS Soccer Falls in Season Opener

The Coffee County CHS soccer team opened the regular season on Monday as they hosted Warren County. The Red Raiders fell behind early and could never catch up to the visiting Pioneers 8 to 1.
Warren County tallied 3 goals in the first 10 minutes and led 5 to 1 at the midway point of the 1st half. The Red Raiders settled down and held Warren County scoreless until intermission. In the 2nd half, the Pioneers stretched their lead to 7 to 0 before Keiton Sherrill notched the Raiders lone goal.
The Red Raiders will be back in action on Tuesday as they welcome Ooltewah to the Raider Soccer Field. Opening kick is set for 6 PM.