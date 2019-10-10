Coffee County CHS Soccer Falls in Season Finale

The Lady Raider soccer team of Coffee County CHS closed out the regular season on Thursday in Murfreesboro taking on Siegel. After taking off 2 full weeks, the Lady Raiders were looking to shake some rust off going into next week’s district tournament. The Lady Raiders could not get their offense on track as they dropped a 5 to 0 decision.
The Lady Raiders will open district tournament play on Tuesday as they will host a semifinal matchup. Coffee County will take on the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup between Shelbyville and Columbia. Opening kick is set for 6:30 PM, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Our live coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:20. Coach Lee Xixis will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.