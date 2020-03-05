Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County CHS Soccer Falls in Final Scrimmage of Spring

Bodey Todd of CHS soccer

The Coffee County Central High School soccer team hosted their final scrimmage contest on the year on Thursday night.  Taking on LaVergne, the Red Raiders got their final tune-up of the preseason before opening the season next week.  LaVergne got off to a fast start as they dropped the Red Raiders 4 to 0.

LaVergne pushed the attack from the opening whistle as they peppered starting keeper Jamie Norris with a barrage of shots in the first 7 minutes.  LaVergne put 11 shots on frame, scoring 3 times, in the first 7 minutes.  The Wolverines added a 4th goal in the 25th minute as they outshot the Raiders 17 to 3 in the first half.  Norris finished the half with 8 saves.  In the 2nd half, Bodey Todd took over in goal as he turned away 8 shots without giving up a goal.  The Raiders were outshot LaVergne 29 to 6.  LaVergne had 4 corner kicks to Coffee County’s 1 corner. 

The Red Raiders open the regular season on Monday at home.  Coffee County will play host to Warren County in a non-district friendly.  Opening kick is set for 7 PM. 