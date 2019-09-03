Coffee County CHS Soccer Blasts Columbia in Tuesday Home Opener

Hosting their first home match of the year, the Coffee County CHS soccer welcomed Columbia to the Raider Soccer Field on Tuesday. After a tough defensive 1st half, Columbia notched a goal 2 minutes into the 2nd half to take a 1 nil lead. From that point forward, the Lady Raiders dominated the game scoring 6 goals in the final 33 minutes to claim a 6 to 1 win.
Trailing 1 nil, Jayda Wright crushed a free kick from 35 yards out into the upper right corner of the goal to level the match in the 48th minute. One minute later, Maddy Jones drove a shot off the Columbia keeper’s hand to give Coffee County a lead they would not surrender. Jones finished the night with a hat trick as she added goals in the 62nd and 69th minutes. Jenna Garretson finished with a brace as she had a goal in the 57th minute off an assist from Katie Cotten. Her second score came in the 60th minute.
The win gives the Lady Raiders a record of 5 and 1 on the season and 3 and 0 in district play. The Lady Raiders will hit the road again on Thursday as they travel to Shelbyville for a district match with the Eaglettes. Opening kick is set for 7 PM.