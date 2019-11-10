Coffee County CHS Red Raiders Sees First Scrimmage Action of the Season

The Coffee County CHS Red Raider basketball team saw their first scrimmage action of the year on Saturday in a scrimmage playday event at Rockvale High School. The Red Raiders went 1 and 2 on the day as they gained valuable experience in a trio of close games.
The Red Raiders opened up with a 46 to 37 loss to Walker Valley. Jaxon Vaughn was the leading scorer for Coffee County. In the second game, Coffee County got a 50 to 45 win over Rockvale as Jaylon Wooten led the team in scoring. Coffee County closed the day with a hard fought 49 to 46 loss to Stratford. Kyle Farless was the leading scorer in the finale.
The Red Raiders will host an open practice on Friday night at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The practice will get underway at 5:30 PM as Coach Williams will be mic’d for the duration of the practice as he leads his team through drills before ending with a controlled scrimmage. Admission is free and folks are invited to stay after practice to eat with the team.
Coffee County opens the season on Friday, November 22nd and Saturday, November 23rd as they host a series of Hall of Champions games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. As expected, Thunder Radio is the exclusive broadcast home for Red Raider basketball as we bring you all the action, home and away, on your Hometown Radio Station.