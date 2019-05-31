Coffee County CHS Red Raider Basketball Finishes Play in Lebanon Team Camp

The Coffee County CHS Red Raider basketball team finished up their 2nd day of play in the Lebanon play day on Friday. The Red Raiders went 1 and 2 on the day to finish the camp with a record of 3 and 3.
On Friday, Coffee County opened the day with a win over old rival Cookeville on Friday morning. In the afternoon session, the Raiders dropped decisions to Dickson County and Clarksville Northeast. Head coach Micah Williams called out the play of Jaylon Wooten, Colin Ward, Kyle Farless, Hayden Hullett, Tyler Taylor and C.J. Anthony.
The Raiders will practice next week on Monday thru Wednesday preparing for a team camp late next week. Coffee County will travel to Murfreesboro on Thursday and Friday of next week for a team camp at Oakland. Thunder Radio will pass along that schedule when it becomes available.