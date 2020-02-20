Coffee County CHS Red Raider Basketball Falls in District Tournament Semifinals

The Coffee County CHS Red Raider basketball team opened up play in the District 8AAA Tournament on Thursday night. Coffee County squared off against Columbia at Lincoln County High School in the tournament’s semifinal round. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lions of Columbia hit 12 three pointers as they stunned the Red Raiders 66 to 62 in overtime.
Coffee County held a 3 point lead in the closing seconds of regulation only to see the Lions hit a 3 point basket with 5 seconds remaining to force the overtime period. In overtime, Columbia scored the last 5 points of the game to grab the heart-breaking win. The Red Raiders were 12 of 21 at the free throw line in the loss. Kyle Farless came off the bench to score 17 points as he was Coffee County’s leading scorer and the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Jaylon Wooten finished with 14 points while Jaxon Vaughn and C.J. Anthony each netted 10 points.
The Red Raiders return to action on Saturday in the consolation game for the District 8AAA Tournament at Lincoln County High School. The boys’ consolation game will tip off at 2:00 PM as the Red Raiders will take on Lincoln County.
The Lady Raiders will open up tournament play on Friday night as they square off against Franklin County. That semifinal matchup will take place at Lincoln County High School beginning at 6 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of all of the Coffee County basketball games throughout the postseason. Thunder Radio is proud to be the official station of Coffee County athletics.
