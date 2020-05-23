Coffee County CHS Names Senior Athletes of the Year

The Coffee County Central High School athletic department announced on Friday the winners of the senior athlete of the year for each sport. Selected by the coach for each respective team, the senior of the year was announced on Graduation Day. Seventeen seniors were honored for their contributions in the 2019-2020 school year.
For the year, Girls’ tennis, Boys’ Swim, Girls’ Cross Country, Cheer and Golf teams did not have a senior competing during the school year. For fall sports, senior winners were: Jenna Garretson – Girls’ Soccer; Volleyball – Keelie Hillis; Football – Collin Ward and Boys’ Cross Country – Christian Alvarez. For winter sports, senior winners were: Ellie Graham – Girls’ Basketball; Jaylon Wooten – Boys’ Basketball; Wrestling – Christopher Speagle and Swim – Kaylee Williams. For spring sports, senior winners were: Boys’ Tennis – Jonah Rollman; Boys’ Soccer – Leo Suarez; Softball – Gracie Pippenger; Baseball – Hayden Skipper; Boys’ Track – Jacob Melton and Girls’ Track – Trava Brown. For year-round sports, senior winners were: Dance – Lizzie Freeze; Bass Club – Jacob Garms and Claybusters – Hayden Jacobs.