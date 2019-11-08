Coffee County CHS Lady Raiders Roll Big in Thursday Scrimmage

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider basketball team hosted Richard Hardy Memorial of South Pittsburg on Thursday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Hawks accepted the invitation to scrimmage the Lady Raiders after Coffee County’s previous game with Marshall County had to be cancelled on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders rolled to a 91 to 16 win.
Coffee County scored at least 20 points in each quarter in the lopsided victory. Thirteen different Lady Raiders scored on the night out of the fourteen who dressed out. Youth was on display on Thursday for the Lady Raiders as freshman Alivia Reel led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 15 points. Freshman Chloe Gannon netted 12 points and senior Morgan Jones added 11 points.
Coffee County will travel to Spring Hill on Saturday, November 16th to participate in a scrimmage play day at Summit. The Lady Raiders will play East Hickman, Beech and Eagleville.
Coffee County opens the season on Friday, November 22nd and Saturday, November 23rd as they host a series of Hall of Champions games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. As always, Thunder Radio is the exclusive broadcast home for Red Raider basketball as we bring you all the action, home and away, on your Hometown Radio Station.