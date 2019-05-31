Coffee County CHS Lady Raider Basketball Is Perfect in Home Camp

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider basketball team hosted a team camp at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Thursday and Friday. Welcoming teams from all over Middle Tennessee, an injury-depleted Lady Raider team won all 4 of their varsity contests.
On Thursday, the Lady Raiders got wins over Gordonsville and Cannon County. They followed that up with wins over Ravenwood and Huntland on Friday. Playing without returning players Kiya Ferrell and Bella Vinson, Coach Joe Pat Cope utilized a 10 person rotation for the 2 days. Marley Perry, Ashley Starks and freshman Olivia Swain each earned game higher scorer honors during the camp speaking to the balanced scoring shown by the Lady Raiders. Coach Cope called out the play of rising seniors Ellie Graham, Jenna Garretson and Starks for their performances.
The Lady Raiders will hit the road on Monday for a 2 day camp at Shelbyville. That schedule has not been finalized. They will then take part in the team camp at MTSU on Wednesday through Friday. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on their performances.