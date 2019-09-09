Coffee County CHS JV Volleyball Team Action from Saturday

The Coffee County JV volleyball team competed in a 12 team tournament in Watertown on Saturday. The Lady Raiders finished 2 and 2 in pool play before dropping the first match in the elimination tournament bracket.
The JV Lady Raiders opened the day with a pair of losses as they fell to Wilson Central in 3 sets 23-25, 25-22 and 13-15. The host Lady Tigers of Watertown beat the Lady Raiders in the 2nd match but also needed 3 sets to do it. Coffee County fell 25-15, 13-25 and 8-15. The Lady Raiders broke through against Mt. Juliet as they claimed a 2 set win 25 to 12 and 25 to 15. Coffee County also dropped McEwen in straight sets 25-14 and 25-17. The Lady Raiders earned a rematch with Watertown in the single elimination bracket opener. After winning the first set 25-15, Coffee County was swept 17-25 and 13-15 to end their day.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Monday night when they welcome non-conference foe Oakland. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of the varsity match as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening serve is set for 6:00 PM.