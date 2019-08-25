Coffee County CHS JV Team Claims Tournament Championship on Saturday

The Coffee County Central High School JV/Freshman volleyball team claimed the tournament title in the Coffee County JV tournament on Saturday. The Lady Raiders capped off a perfect run through the tournament with a straight set win over Lincoln County in the title game. Coffee County completed the day with a 6 and 0 record.
In the title game, the Lady Raiders dropped Lincoln County by set scores of 25-19 and 25-22. In the quarterfinals, Coffee County got a rematch victory over Franklin County #2. In the semifinals, the Lady Raiders dropped Tullahoma. In pool play Coffee County got wins over Franklin County #2(25-9/27-25), Lead Academy(25-7/25-8) and Fayetteville(25-12/22-25/15-3).