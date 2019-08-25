«

Coffee County CHS JV Team Claims Tournament Championship on Saturday

CHS JV Volleyball team with their championship trophy

The Coffee County Central High School JV/Freshman volleyball team claimed the tournament title in the Coffee County JV tournament on Saturday.  The Lady Raiders capped off a perfect run through the tournament with a straight set win over Lincoln County in the title game.  Coffee County completed the day with a 6 and 0 record.

In the title game, the Lady Raiders dropped Lincoln County by set scores of 25-19 and 25-22.  In the quarterfinals, Coffee County got a rematch victory over Franklin County #2.  In the semifinals, the Lady Raiders dropped Tullahoma.  In pool play Coffee County got wins over Franklin County #2(25-9/27-25), Lead Academy(25-7/25-8) and Fayetteville(25-12/22-25/15-3).