Coffee County CHS Golfers Split Season-Opening Match

The 2019-2020 prep sports season got underway on Tuesday as the 2 time defending district champion Coffee County CHS golf team opened their season. Coach Mike Ray got his biggest rebuilding effort underway in Fayetteville Tuesday morning with an 9 hole match against Lincoln County. The Red Raiders came up short to Lincoln County by 6 strokes. The Lady Raiders came out on top by 14 strokes.
Freshman Maggie Crouch led the Lady Raiders as she shot a 49 to claim the low round honors. Fellow freshman Cadie Prater fired a 60 on the day. The Lady Raiders outdistanced the Lady Falcons by a final score of 109 to 123.
The Red Raiders fell 188 to 182. Chris Robinson had the low round for Coffee County as he fired a 41. Chase Hancock carded a 45 and Logan Hale mastered the course in 46 strokes. Blake Perry finished with a score of 56 and David O’Connor carded a 63.
The Raider linksters will travel to Cookeville next Tuesday, August 6th for an 18 hole match. Coffee County will also play Grundy County at Sewanee on Thursday, August 8th before their first home match. The Raiders first home match will be on Thursday, August 15th at Willowbrook when they welcome Warren County, Tullahoma and Grundy County for a 18 hole match.