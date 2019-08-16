Coffee County CHS Golf Takes Pair of Wins on Thursday
Logan Hale of Coffee County golf in action last season[File Photo]
The Coffee County CHS golf team welcomed Warren County and Grundy County to Willowbrook on Thursday for their home opener. With neither opponent fielding a women’s team, the Red Raiders were the only Coffee County squad in action. The Coffee County men defended their home course with a pair of wins in the 9 hole affair. Coffee County outscored Warren County 173 to 178. Grundy County was a distant 3rd at 223.
Logan Hale and Chris Robinson carried the mantle for the Red Raiders as each shot matching 41’s for the low rounds of the day. Chase Hancock carded a 44, David O’Connor had a 47 and Blake Perry fired a 54.
The win Improves Coffee County to 4 and 2 on the season. The Raider golfers are back on the course on Monday when they welcome Tullahoma and Cannon County to Willowbrook for a 9 hole, three-way match. That match will get underway at 4 PM.