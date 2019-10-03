Coffee County CHS Golf Season Comes to a Close at Region Tournament

The Coffee County CHS golf team closed out the season on Thursday in the region tournament at Bear Trace. A trio of Raider golfers qualified for the regional tournament hoping to qualify for the state tournament at Willowbrook later this month. At the end of the day, the course and the hot weather ended up being the victor over the Raider golfers breaking a string of 7 straight years that Coffee County has been represented at the TSSAA state golf tournament.
Chris Robinson was the lone male golfer from Coffee County in the region tournament as he fired a 92. Maggie Crouch fired a 116 and Cadie Prater shot a 127 representing the Lady Raiders. Oakland won the team region team title for boys and Tullahoma claimed the girls region claim.