Coffee County CHS Golf Match Postponed Due to Lightning

The Coffee CHS golf hosted a 4 team match on Monday at Willowbrook. Hosting Tullahoma, Cannon County and Van Buren County, the match got underway under hot and humid conditions. As is sometimes the case on summer afternoons, lightning moved into the area midway thru the round forcing a postponement. A date to resume the match has not yet been secured.
The Coffee County golf teams will now be off until next Wednesday, August 28th, when they host their annual Golden Classic at Willowbrook. The invitational tournament features teams from all across the state of Tennessee. That tournament tees off at 9 AM.