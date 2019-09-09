Coffee County CHS Golf Grabs Rivalry Win at Warren County

The Coffee County CHS golf team made the short jaunt up Highway 55 on Monday to take on the rival Pioneers of Warren County High School. Taking part in an 9 hole match, the young Raiders put together their best round of the season as the clipped the Pioneers 180 to 200.
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Red Raiders as 10 strokes separated the top 4 finishers. Logan Hale and Christopher Robinson each shot a 42 to lead Coffee County. Chase Hancock was 2 strokes back as he carded a 44. David O’Connor got around in 52 strokes and Avery Hill scored a 65.
Coffee County is back in action on Thursday when they hit the road again. Coffee County will travel to Shelbyville for an 18 hole match against Shelbyville. That match will tee off at 1 PM at Riverbend Country Club.