Coffee County CHS Golf Falls to Shelbyville

The Coffee County CHS golf team welcomed Shelbyville to Willowbrook on Thursday. Taking on the Eagles in a 9 hole match, both the Raiders and Lady Raiders fell to the visiting Eagle linksters. The Red Raiders fell 173 to 167. The Lady Raiders fell 118 to 92.
The Red Raiders were led by Logan Hale and Chris Robinson who each shot a round of 40. Chase Hancock fired a 42 and David O’Connor added a 51 for Coffee County. Avery Hill fired a round of 63 and Caleb Jarrell was 2 strokes back at 65.
For the Lady Raiders, Maddie Crouch shot the Lady Raiders low round as she finished with a round of 56. Cadie Prater carded a 62 for Coffee County.
The Raider golfers will hit the road on Monday when they head up Highway 55 for a match with the rival Pioneers. That match will tee off at 4 PM at McMinnville Country Club.