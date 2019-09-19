Coffee County CHS Golf Does Battle in Tullahoma on Thursday

The Coffee County CHS golf team traveled to Tullahoma on Thursday to take part in a 3 team match on Thursday. The Raiders squared off against Tullahoma and Shelbyville at Tullahoma’s Lakewood Country Club. Both the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders finished in 3rd place on the day.
The Red Raiders fired a 9 hole team score of 199. Shelbyville won the match with a score of 154. Tullahoma came in 2nd with a 184. Logan Hale shot the low round for the Raiders as he carded a 42. Chase Hancock was right behind him with a 46. David O’Connor scored a 51 and Avery Hill came in at 60.
The Lady Raiders finished with a score of 133. Maggie Crouch shot a 63 and Cadie Prater carded a 70 for Coffee County. Tullahoma won the match with an 81 while Shelbyville came in 2nd place with an 89.
Coffee County will hit the links again next Thursday when they travel to Franklin County for a 4 team match at The Bear Trace at Tims Ford. Tee time is scheduled for 1 PM for the 18 hole match.