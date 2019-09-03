Coffee County CHS Golf Competes in Tuesday Tournament in McMinnville

The Coffee County CHS golf team traveled to McMinnville on Tuesday to take part in the Keith Maxwell Invitational at McMinnville Country Club. The Red Raiders captured 7th place out of the 10 teams competing as they shot a team total of 375. Chase Hancock had the low round for the Raiders with an 85. Cookeville won the tournament shooting a team score of 322. The Lady Raiders were led by Maggie Crouch who shot a round of 116.
The Raider golfers will be back in action on Thursday when they welcome Shelbyville for a home match. Kick-off for the 9 hole match is set for 4 PM at Willowbrook.