Coffee County CHS Girls’ Basketball Team to Host Golf Tournament

Head coach Joe Pat Cope and the staff and players of the Coffee County CHS Lady Raider basketball team to participate in their benefit golf tournament. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, August 1st at Willowbrook Golf Club. Registration for 4 person teams is open and will be capped at 20 teams.
Cost for the tournament is $300 per team and includes greens fees, cart, a swag bag and dinner at Prater’s BBQ. The shotgun start will be at 1 PM at Willowbrook with dinner, a live auction and the Awards Ceremony at Prater’s beginning at 7 PM.
The tournament will be divided into 2 flights with cash prizes awarded for 1st and 2nd place in each flight. If you need more information, or wish to register, contact Willowbrook at 931-728-8989 or Joe Pat Cope at 931-247-6300.