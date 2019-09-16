Coffee County CHS Freshmen Fall to Warren County JV Squad

Facing off against the JV team of Warren County on Monday night, the Coffee County CHS freshmen took on the Pioneers at Carden-Jarrell Field. Five turnovers and a safety stopped the Red Raiders 2 game winning streak. Warren County took the win by a final score of 34 to 14.
After a great defensive stop in the 1st series of the game, Coffee County got the ball at the Warren County 32 yard line on their first offensive snap. They drove the ball to the 6 before missing a 23 yard field goal. From there, Warren County seized the momentum. An 80 yard touchdown drive, plus the 2 point conversion, put the Pioneers up 8 to 0. Three fumbles by Coffee County in their next 4 plays allowed Warren County to take a 14 to 0 lead into the half.
The Raiders got a touchdown pass late in the 3rd quarter to cut the deficit to 14 to 7 as Nate Luttrell hit Travis Martin on a 62 yard strike. Ian Weldon added the point after kick. After Coffee County got an interception from Elijah Clemmons deep in their own territory, the older and larger Pioneers forced a safety and tacked on 2 more touchdowns in the 4th quarter to put the decision on ice. Tristan Galey scored from 16 yards out with 3:41 left in the game and Weldon hit his 2nd PAT for the Raiders final score.
Martin finished the game with 3 pass receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. Tristan Galey was the leading rusher as he had 12 rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown. Clemmons had the interception on defense and caught 3 passes on offense for 32 yards.
The freshmen are back in action on Monday when they travel to Nashville to take on East Nashville Magnet School. Those 2 teams will tee it up at 6 PM.