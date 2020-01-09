Coffee County CHS Freshman Fall to White County

The Coffee County Central High School freshmen basketball teams welcomed White County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Thursday night. The Lady Raiders fell to the Warriorettes 52 to 21. The Red Raiders lost 63 to 50.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders got off to a slow start getting only 2 points in the first quarter and 6 points in the 1st half. Nia Sheffield and Holli Hancock led the Lady Raiders in scoring as each had 5 points. Abby Mahaffey and Maggie Crouch both finished with 4 points.
In the boys’ game, White County jumped out to a 20 to 9 lead after 1 period and sailed to the win. Rueben Alvarez led the Raiders in scoring with 11 points. Trevon Williams netted 10 points. Hayden Collins and Aiden Abellana each added 9 points.
Next up for Coffee County’s freshmen is a trip to Woodbury on Monday to take on the Cannon County freshmen. Tip-off for the girls’ game is set for 6 PM.