Coffee County CHS Freshman Basketball Teams Split with Warren County

The Coffee County CHS freshmen basketball teams opened their season on Monday as they welcomed Warren County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Lady Raiders dropped a hard fought 37 to 28 decision. The Red Raiders rallied in the 2nd half to grab a 42 to 36 win.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders fell behind early as they trailed by 11 points in the 1st quarter. Coffee County rallied to tie the game at 23 with 35 seconds left in the half. In the 2nd half, the 2 teams traded the lead back and forth before Warren County pulled away in the final 6 minutes. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Nia Sheffield who had 9 points. Maggie Crouch and Holli Hancock each chipped in 5 points for Coffee County.
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders trailed most of first half but Warren County could not gain any separation. Coffee County used a 4 point play with 3:35 to go in the game to break a tie at 33 and gain a lead they would not give up. The Raiders were led in scoring by Hayden Collins who had 12 points. Dane Crosslin and Jacob Holder each netted 11 points in the win.
The freshmen teams will be back in action on Monday, December 16th when they travel to Sparta to take on White County. The girls’ game tips off at 6 PM.