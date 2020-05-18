Coffee County CHS Football Sets Parent Meeting for Freshmen

Coffee County CHS football coach Doug Greene has announced there will be a meeting with all incoming freshman football players and parents on Tuesday, May 26th at 5:30 at the high school. The coaching staff with be getting information from the players and will give schedules and calendars to the parents. The varsity players will begin summer workouts on Tuesday May 26th at 7:00 am. Players will need to check the schedule to see their time slot. Any upperclassmen that wishes to join the team needs to contact Coach Greene via email at: greened@k12coffee.net
Coach Greene will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about summer workouts. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Chow is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.