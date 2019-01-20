Coffee County CHS Football Releases 7 on 7 Scrimmage Schedule

When the TSSAA Dead Period ends this weekend, the Red Raider football team will hit the ground running. Coach Doug Greene announced his 7 on 7 scrimmage schedule on Tuesday and it highlights 3 days of competition in the first week back from their 2 week summer break.
After practicing on Monday, the Red Raiders will load the buses and travel to Ooltewah on Tuesday for a 9 AM 7 on 7 scrimmage event. On Wednesday, Coffee County will travel to Lynchburg to take on Moore County in an 8 AM 7v7 workout with the Blue Raiders. On Thursday, the Red Raiders will welcome Lincoln County to Manchester for a 5:30 PM 7v7 scrimmage.
Coach Doug Greene will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the schedule for July as he prepares for is first season as head coach of the Red Raiders. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.