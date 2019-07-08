Coffee County CHS Football Opens 7 on 7 Scrimmage Schedule on Tuesday

The Coffee County Red Raider football team has a busy first week back following the mandatory TSSAA Dead Period. The Red Raiders will load the buses and travel to Ooltewah on Tuesday for a 9 AM 7 on 7 scrimmage event. On Wednesday, Coffee County will travel to Lynchburg to take on Moore County in an 8 AM 7v7 workout with the Blue Raiders. On Thursday, the Red Raiders will welcome Lincoln County to Manchester for a 5:30 PM 7v7 scrimmage on the CHS practice field.
Next week, Coffee County will hold 7 on 7 scrimmages with Walker Valley on Tuesday and Shelbyville on Thursday. The Red Raiders will have 3 full team scrimmages in August. They will take host Stewarts Creek on August 2nd before tangling with Ooltewah on August 12th and traveling to Walker Valley on August 15th. The Red Raiders open the season on August 23rd at Franklin County.