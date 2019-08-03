Coffee County CHS Football Falls in Strong Scrimmage Performance

The Coffee County Red Raider football team welcomed Stewarts Creek to Carden-Jarrell Field on Friday night for their lone home scrimmage of the fall. Head coach Doug Greene expected a physical contest and his prophecy was correct in the controlled scrimmage. After holding a 10 to 6 lead after 2 possessions, the Red Raiders saw the depth and experience of the bigger Redhawks take hold. After the dust settled between the 2 teams 1st strings, Stewarts Creek claimed a 20 to 10 win.
Playing 10 play possessions, Coffee County got on the board first when Marshall Haney capped off a 70 yard drive with a 2 yard touchdown run. Stewarts Creek answered in their opening possession but Coffee County blocked the PAT to hold on to a 7 to 6 advantage. When the Raiders 2nd drive stalled deep in Redhawks territory, Coffee County kicked a 31 yard field goal to up the lead to 10 to 6. The depth of the Stewarts Creek team became obvious as they bounced back to score twice in their next 10 play set. The Raiders did manage to block a field goal late in the first string session.
Unofficially, Haney finished with 111 yards rushing on 10 carries to go with his touchdown. Haney also caught a Connor Shemwell screen pass and rambled 35 yards. Shemwell finished the game passing for 125 yards as Colin Ward was an effective target across the middle.
Coach Doug Greene will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the scrimmage. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.