Coffee County CHS Football Closes Out 7 on 7 Season with Winning Record

Coach Doug Greene was pleased with his young team’s performance. “We came out fast, our offense clicked and the team stayed focused” said Greene. Greene was impressed with the continued progress shown by sophomore QB Connor Shemwell. “Connor made some good throws and his decision-making continues to get better every week” raved Greene. He also called out the play of Marshall Haney and Andrew Hite as each had multiple touchdowns on the day. Defensively, Haney and C.J. Anthony each had interceptions. Greene was pleased with the opportunity to see a Wing-T team but insists that his defense needs to do a better job of communicating.
The Raiders return to summer conditioning on Monday leading up to the first day of practice on July 29th. The Red Raiders will host their first scrimmage on Friday, August 2nd when they welcome Stewarts Creek to Carden-Jarrell Field in a varsity/freshman doubleheader.