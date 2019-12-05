Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County CHS Football All-Region Selections Announced

2019 CHS Football Team

Seven members of the Coffee County CHS football team were named to the Region 3-6A All-Region team in an announcement this week.  The selections were made based on a vote by the region coaches.  Selected to the team for Coffee County were: Matthew Pittman, Shane Speakman, Zack Galey. Collin Ward and C.J. Anthony.  Cardin Stump and Kelvin Verge were named honorable mention. 

