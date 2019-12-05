Coffee County CHS Football All-Region Selections Announced

Seven members of the Coffee County CHS football team were named to the Region 3-6A All-Region team in an announcement this week. The selections were made based on a vote by the region coaches. Selected to the team for Coffee County were: Matthew Pittman, Shane Speakman, Zack Galey. Collin Ward and C.J. Anthony. Cardin Stump and Kelvin Verge were named honorable mention.
Doug Greene will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the selections and next week’s Toyota East/West All Star Game. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.