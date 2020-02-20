Coffee County CHS Dance Team to Hold Tryouts

The Coffee County CHS Dance team will hold tryouts on Thursday, March 19th at 5:30 PM in the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym at CHS. Tryouts are any student who will be in grades 9 thru 12 next school year at Coffee County CHS or the Coffee County Raider Academy. A TSSAA Physical form must be completed and brought to the tryout session.
Forms and information packs, which contain the physical form, can be picked up in the main office at either CHS, the Raider Academy of Coffee County Middle School. There will be a parent meeting on Monday, March 16th at 6:30 PM at Central High School for interested parents and prospective dancers. A clinic, to prepare the dancers for tryouts, will take place on Wednesday, March 18th from 5:30 to 7:30 in the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym at CHS. If you need more information, you can contact Ashley Kraft at krafta@k12coffee.net or via her cell phone at: 901-218-8855.