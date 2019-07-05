Coffee County CHS Dance Team Raising Funds and Headed to Camp

The Coffee County CHS dance team will be taking part in the Universal Dance Association camp July 15 – 18 at the University of Alabama Huntsville. They will be competing Monday, July 15 at camp with the intent to come home with lots of awards. They will also have girls competing for All-American honors as well.
The dance team also has a pair of fundraising events taking place. The dance team is selling a t-shirt through July 7th to support the dance team and all Red Raider sports! You can purchase the shirts by visiting the website at https://www.bonfire.com/chs-dance-team-fundraiser
They also have spirit signs for sale for $12. The signs are designed to be placed in your front yard to show your Red Raider pride and are available through July 31st. If you are interesting in ordering a sign contact dance coach Ashley Kraft at: krafta@k12coffee.net or the cheer coach, Christy Clouse at: clousec@k12coffee.net .
Coach Kraft will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the camp and the fundraisers. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.