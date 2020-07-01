Coffee County CHS Cross Country Tryout Information

There will be a player/parent meeting for prospective members of the Coffee County CHS cross country team for 2020. The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 9th beginning at 6 PM in the CHS cafeteria. Practice for the fall season will get underway on Monday, July 13th. Anyone with questions should contact Coffee County CHS athletic director Rebecca Koger at: kogerr@k12coffee.net
Student/athletes need to remember to bring along with them the signed and completed TSSAA Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive for the first day of practice. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf .
All homeschool students living in Coffee County who would like to sign up will need to register through the Coffee County Schools Central office. See Keith Cornelius at the Coffee County Schools central office.