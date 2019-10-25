Coffee County CHS Cross Country Season Comes to a Close in Region Meet

The Coffee County cross country teams headed to Lebanon on Thursday to compete in the TSSAA Regional Cross Country Meet. With state berths on the line, the Raider harriers had some strong performances but failed to earn a state qualifying berth. As a team, the Red Raiders finished in 8th place out of 16 teams. The Lady Raiders came in 9th place out of 12 teams.
For the Red Raiders, Jacob Rutledge was the top finisher as he ran a time of 17:25.38 to finish in 15th place. Garrett Masters was 41st with a time of 19:13.86 and Ethan Welch finished in 56th at 20:07.08. Other Raider runners were Jacob Slabaugh(20:21.92), Jacob Melton(20:36.23), Christian Alvarez(20:59.20) and Bodey Todd(23:12.96).
For the Lady Raiders, Madison Rooker was the top finisher as she covered the 5K course in a time of 23:44.15 to finish in 43rd place. Patricia Barrera was right on her heels in 44th place with a time of 23:46.36 while Nayeli Cano was 48th in a time of 24:10.75. Zoe Mills ran a time of 24:57.51 and Haley Sherrill posted a time of 27:34.81.
For the JV Raiders, Holden Shew had the top time of 21:02.69 and Aiden Dubler ran a 22:33.95.