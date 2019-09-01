Coffee County CHS Cross Country Kicks off Season with Saturday Meet at Hermitage

Over 1,200 runners, representing seventy eight middle Tennessee high schools, descended on The Hermitage on Saturday for the biggest cross country meet of the season thus far. Competing in the prestigious Voyles Classic, 11 boys and 4 girls represented Coffee County Central High School. At the end of the day, each squad had top performances in the first true cross country meet of the season.
For the Red Raiders, Jacob Rutledge was the top finished for Coffee County as he posted a time of 17:20 for the 5K race to capture 26th place. Patricia Barrera was the top finisher for the Lady Raiders as she broke the tape in 22:19 which was good enough for 67th place. The Red Raider team finished in 13th place in the AAA division well ahead of local rivals Tullahoma, Warren County, Lincoln County, Blackman, Smyrna, Stewarts Creek and Columbia. For the JV Red Raiders, Jacob Slabaugh came in 87th in the JV boys’ race with a time of 21:09.
Lady Raider finishers and times
Patricia Barrera – 67th place – 22:19
Nayeli Cano – 180th place – 25:52
Zoe Mills – 220th place – 27:43
Haley Sherrill – 275th place – 30:55
Red Raider finishers and times
Jacob Rutledge – 18th place – 17:20
Landon Kenney – 83rd place – 19:21
Renato Ayala – 88th place – 19:32
Garrett Masters – 98th place – 20:02
Christian Alvarez – 123rd place – 20:41
Bodey Todd – 127th place – 20:58
Ethan Welch – 129th place – 21:09
Red Raider JV finishers and times
Jacob Slabaugh – 87th place – 21:09
Jacob Melton – 161st place – 22:57
Ethan Beaty – 222nd place – 24:28
Holden Shew – 276th place – 26:24
The Raider runners will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Bell Buckle to compete in the Webb School meet. First race will get underway at 4 PM.