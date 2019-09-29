Coffee County CHS Cross Country Grabs Team Title at Sewanee on Friday

The Coffee County CHS cross country team traveled to Sewanee on Friday to compete in the Mountain Lion Invitational at St. Andrews-Sewanee. Competing against 11 teams, the Red Raiders captured individual and team titles in the meet. The Lady Raiders sent only 3 runners but still finished with a top 6 finish.
Jacob Rutledge led Red Raiders has he won the boys’ race with a time of 18:43. The top 5 Raider runners finished in the top 11 as Garrett Masters came in 4th place with a time of 20:41. Ethan Welch came in 8th with a time of 21:10. Bodey Todd finished in 10th place with a time of 21:30 just an eyelash ahead of Jacob Slabaugh who was 11th with a time of 21:31. Also running for the Red Raiders were Christian Alvarez(with a time of 23:02), Ethan Beaty(23:24), Aiden Dubler(24:07) and Holden Snow(25:15).
The Lady Raiders were led by Patricia Barrera who came in 6th place with a time of 25:00 for the 5K race. Nayeli Cano came in 14th place with a time of 27:09. Zoe Mills broke the tape in 18th place with a time of 29:07.
The Raider thinclads will be back in action on October 12th when they compete in the MSCCA Midstate Chapionships Dickson. Racing is set to begin at 10 AM at the Buckner City Park.