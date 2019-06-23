«

Coffee County CHS Cheerleaders Capture Honors at Summer Camp

Members of the Coffee County CHS Cheer squad[Photo provided]

The Coffee County CHS cheerleaders traveled to Cookeville last week for the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) summer camp at Tennessee Tech.  The Raider cheer squad captured both team and individual awards in the 4 day camp.

 

Coffee County CHS All-American cheerleaders Paige Botts(left) And Ryan Green(right) [Photo provided]

The Raider cheer team earned a superior ribbon for their performance each day of the camp.  The squad also was selected for the Traditions Award that is selected by the UCA staff.  This award is given to the squad that demonstrates the qualities of inspiring leadership both on and off the field.  The team also won 3rd place for their rally routine performance.

Individually, Paige Botts and Ryan Green were selected as All-Americans.  Brroke Gwinn and Emmalise Raymer were each recognized for their hard work and sportsmanship with the UCA Pin It Forward Award.  The pins are selected by cheerleaders from other squads at the camp.