Coffee County CHS Cheerleaders Capture Honors at Summer Camp

The Raider cheer team earned a superior ribbon for their performance each day of the camp. The squad also was selected for the Traditions Award that is selected by the UCA staff. This award is given to the squad that demonstrates the qualities of inspiring leadership both on and off the field. The team also won 3rd place for their rally routine performance.
Individually, Paige Botts and Ryan Green were selected as All-Americans. Brroke Gwinn and Emmalise Raymer were each recognized for their hard work and sportsmanship with the UCA Pin It Forward Award. The pins are selected by cheerleaders from other squads at the camp.